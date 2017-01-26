Do juvenile offenders in Maryland, sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, have a realistic opportunity for release? A federal judge heard arguments on this question this month, in a lawsuit filed on behalf of three men, now in their 50s, who were sentenced as teenagers. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled it’s unconstitutional to juveniles to life without the chance of parole. We discuss the case with Walter Lomax, executive director of the Maryland Restorative Justice Initiative.
Sentenced to Life as a Teenager in Maryland -- Any Hope of Freedom?
By Sheilah Kast & Maureen Harvie • 41 minutes ago