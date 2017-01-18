A Sermon To White America From Dr. Michael Eric Dyson

This week, we are taking a look back at the Presidency of Barack Obama. Tom is joined by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson , a searing provocateur whose unstinting critique of the historic nature of Obama’s tenure includes what he considers the missed opportunities to advance the cause of racial equality. One of Dyson’s chief criticisms is the President’s reluctance to hold white people at least partially responsible for black suffering. In his latest book Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America Dyson argues that the responsibility lies not just with uninformed bigots, but with people who may consider themselves enlightened and fair-minded, but who can’t accept the truth of racial history.

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is a sociology professor at Georgetown University. He is the author of 18 other books, including The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America.

The audio for this segment will be posted at 3pm.