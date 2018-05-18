Shooting Now 'Contained' At High School Near Houston; Injuries Confirmed

Updated at 10:38 a.m. ET

A shooting was reported at a high school near Houston on Friday morning, with local media reporting that a gunman entered Santa Fe High School and began firing. The school was put on lockdown, but the situation is now "contained," officials say. Several witnesses said the attacker was armed with a shotgun.

"This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Twitter. The agency called it "a multiple-casualty incident."

The Santa Fe Independent School District issued an update stating:

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules."

The shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, reportedly began before 8 a.m. local time. It's not yet clear what the status of the gunman is. Several ambulances and Life Flight medevac helicopters were called to the school.

Citing a parent who was at the school, local TV ABC 13 reported that a number of ambulances left the school carrying wounded people.

A student at the school told the station she had been sitting in art class when someone entered with a gun and began firing. The student said she fled — and that she saw a student who had been wounded in the leg.

Another student named Paige told the station that she was in a classroom a few doors down from where the shooting started.

"I heard really loud booms, and I didn't know what they were at first," she said, adding that she realized what the sounds were after she heard students screaming.

Paige said she and others took shelter in an area behind a stage, after being told to wait before trying to leave immediately. The student said that she and others had trouble staying calm – but that there was not a moment when she felt like what happened wasn't real.

"It's been happening everywhere," Paige said. "I always felt like eventually it would happen here. I wasn't surprised, I was just scared."

Officers from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the nearby Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene; so did agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

As they exited the school, students left behind their backpacks to be checked by police, and then filed onto a nearby grassy area alongside row of school buses. Images from the scene showed that some students were then searched by officers.

The same school was the site of a false alarm about a shooting back in February. In that case, students and teachers reported hearing "popping sounds" outside, as Houston Public Media reported.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

