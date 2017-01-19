Small Museums in Maryland

This episode originally aired on June 25, 2015

From local history to living history, the arts to architecture, Maryland is host to hundreds of Museums statewide, many of which are small and led by teams of dedicated volunteers. Every Maryland County has a historical society, complimented by dozens of local historical groups.

Much like libraries, small museums connect to their communities in unique ways. Lindsey Baker, the Executive Director of the Laurel Historical Society provides her thoughts on the role of small museums and those who dedicate their time to exploring our local heritage.