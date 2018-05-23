South Africa

Audio will be posted by Thursday afternoon.

Significant improvements for an old and troubled wine region. Click the links to purchase Al and Hugh's recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

Rooiberg Chenin Blanc, Robertson '17 ** $

Classic chenin flavor, crisp with deep fruit

Vansha White blend, Paarl '17 ** $ VALUE

Chenin Blanc and viognier, very creamy texture, balanced

Lanzerac Pinotage, Stellenbosch '14 **1/2 $

A smokey, black wine, very deep, an improved pinotage, worth trying

Ridgeback Shiraz, Paarl '14 **1/2 $$

Lots of classic shiraz flavors, black cherry, pepper, very well made

Ridgeback Safari Blend, Paarl '14 ** $

Bordeaux blend of red grapes, smooth,, intense, long finish, age-worthy

Diemersfontein "The Pinotage”, Wellington '16 **1/2 $ VALUE

Very different wine, given a "coffee" appraoch, amazing character