Cellar Notes

South Africa

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

Rooiberg Chenin Blanc, Robertson '17 ** $

Classic chenin flavor, crisp with deep fruit

Vansha White blend, Paarl '17 ** $  VALUE

Chenin Blanc and viognier, very creamy texture, balanced

Lanzerac Pinotage, Stellenbosch '14 **1/2  $

A smokey, black wine, very deep, an improved pinotage, worth trying

Ridgeback Shiraz, Paarl '14 **1/2 $$

Lots of classic shiraz flavors, black cherry, pepper, very well made

Ridgeback Safari Blend, Paarl '14 ** $

Bordeaux blend of red grapes, smooth,, intense, long finish, age-worthy

Diemersfontein "The Pinotage”, Wellington '16  **1/2  $  VALUE

Very different wine, given a "coffee" appraoch, amazing character

