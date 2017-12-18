 Stonestreet Wines | WYPR
Cellar Notes

Stonestreet Wines

Credit Stonestreet Winery/Facebook

Al and Hugh discuss the wines of Jess Stonestreet Jackson, which the hosts say is one of the most important figures in the California wine industry in the last 30-40 years.

The Wines

Stonestreet Rockfall Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma '13  **** $$$$

Very pricey but worth it, intense deep complex flavors, monumental.

Stonestreet Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma '14 *** $$

Entry level cab. Wow! It's great.

Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay, Sonoma '15 **1/2  $$

Tons of fruit, with vanilla notes, good structure.

Stonestreet Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma '15 **1/2 $$

Altitude gives intense, balanced flavors, herbal, citric notes.

