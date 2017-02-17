 Stories from The Stoop: Raj Konar | WYPR
On The Record

Stories from The Stoop: Raj Konar

By & 40 seconds ago

Take a listen to Raj Konar’s Stoop Story about a sweet adventure turned spicy mishap.

You can listen to more stories, and learn about Stoop shows and The Stoop podcast, here.

On the Record

'Love as an Act of Resistance'

By & 8 minutes ago

How do you build healthy relationships with friends, family, and partners after surviving sexual or domestic violence? How does abuse impact your ability to trust and love? We speak to Saida Agostini, social worker and chief operating officer of the group FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, about her upcoming workshop in Baltimore, “Building Our Tribe: Love as an Act of Resistance.” It’s the first in a monthly series of events hosted by FORCE's sexual and domestic violence survivor collective, Gather Together.

Weed in the Workplace

By & Feb 16, 2017

After a long wait, medical marijuana could start being prescribed in Maryland this year. Patients awaiting the drug welcome the roll-out, but it will present a thorny problem for employers. Under federal law, marijuana remains illegal. So what does medical marijuana mean for workplace drug-testing? We hear from Dr. Ryan Vandrey, of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who studies marijuana. He explains the science of drug-testing, and the pitfalls. Then Maryland employment lawyer Julie Janofsky joins us to discuss the legal ins and outs of workplace drug-testing now that medical marijuana has been legalized.

The Future of Baltimore's Public Markets

By & Feb 15, 2017

Baltimore’s public markets are an enduring feature. The city had some of the earliest public markets in the United States. After visiting Lexington Market, Ralph Waldo Emerson dubbed it “the gastronomic capital of the world.” But in modern times the city’s markets have struggled with vacancies; and in some, the fare tends toward the fast and fried. Renovations are planned for several of the markets, but the city was dealt a setback last week when the developer charged with renovating Cross Street Market on South Charles Street backed out of the deal after years of negotiations. What does the future hold for Baltimore’s storied public markets? Robert Thomas, executive director of the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, the non-profit organization that administers the markets, joins us. And Baltimore Business Journal reporter Melody Simmons, who has covered recent developments at both Cross Street and Lexington Markets, also joins us. 