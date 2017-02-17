Stories from The Stoop: Raj Konar

Baltimore’s public markets are an enduring feature. The city had some of the earliest public markets in the United States. After visiting Lexington Market, Ralph Waldo Emerson dubbed it “the gastronomic capital of the world.” But in modern times the city’s markets have struggled with vacancies; and in some, the fare tends toward the fast and fried. Renovations are planned for several of the markets, but the city was dealt a setback last week when the developer charged with renovating Cross Street Market on South Charles Street backed out of the deal after years of negotiations. What does the future hold for Baltimore’s storied public markets? Robert Thomas, executive director of the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, the non-profit organization that administers the markets, joins us. And Baltimore Business Journal reporter Melody Simmons, who has covered recent developments at both Cross Street and Lexington Markets, also joins us.