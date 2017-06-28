Tempranillos around Spain

In the cellar this week: Tempranillos, which refers in Spanish, to the grape's tendency to ripen early.
Camina, Tempranillo, D.O. La Mancha '15
A little gem of a light bodied red, vibrant and fun. Buy lots.
Quality: ★★1/2
Price Range: Less than $20
Pagos del Rey, Rioja Crianza '12
Youthful, great tapas wine, looks for informal wining and dining
Quality: ★★
Price Range: Less than $20
Pago de los Capellanes, Joven, Ribera del Duero '15
Pricey, but very classy, a solid example of the Joven style
Quality: ★★★
Price Range: $20-$40
Bodegas Valdueor, Finca Azaya. Toro '15
Deep and brooding, filled with dark fruit flavors, but shows finesse
Quality: ★★1/2
Price Range: $20-$40
This week's Radio Kitchen food pairing: Paellas for the grill.