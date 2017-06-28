Tempranillos around Spain

In the cellar this week: Tempranillos, which refers in Spanish, to the grape's tendency to ripen early.

Click on the image for the wine list.

The Wine List

Camina, Tempranillo, D.O. La Mancha '15

A little gem of a light bodied red, vibrant and fun. Buy lots.

Quality: ★★​1/2

Price Range: Less than $20

Pagos del Rey, Rioja Crianza '12

Youthful, great tapas wine, looks for informal wining and dining

Quality: ★★​

Price Range: Less than $20

Pago de los Capellanes, Joven, Ribera del Duero '15

Pricey, but very classy, a solid example of the Joven style

Quality: ★★★​

Price Range: $20-$40

Bodegas Valdueor, Finca Azaya. Toro '15

Deep and brooding, filled with dark fruit flavors, but shows finesse

Quality: ★★1/2

Price Range: $20-$40

This week's Radio Kitchen food pairing: Paellas for the grill.