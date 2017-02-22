Tim Murphy and Families with Problems

Book information

Christodora, Tim Murphy, Grove Press

COLLECTION: Families with Problems

LaRose, Louise Erdrich, Harper, NBCC Fiction Finalist

You Will Know Me, Megan Abbott, Little, Brown

This Is How It Always Is, Laurie Frankel, Flatiron

STAY IN TOUCH Write to Lisa at lmorgan@wypr.org Write to Marion at mwinik@ubalt.edu Follow us on Twitter @TheWeeklyReader

The Ivy is a proud sponsor of The Weekly Reader. All titles discussed on this show are available at The Ivy Bookshop, located in Mount Washington at Falls Road and Lake Avenue. More information at theivybookshop.com or call 410-377-2966. The right book is waiting.