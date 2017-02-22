Tim Murphy and Families with Problems

Christodora, Tim Murphy, Grove Press
COLLECTION: Families with Problems
LaRose, Louise Erdrich, Harper, NBCC Fiction Finalist
You Will Know Me, Megan Abbott, Little, Brown
This Is How It Always Is, Laurie Frankel, Flatiron
STAY IN TOUCH
Write to Lisa at lmorgan@wypr.org
Write to Marion at mwinik@ubalt.edu
Follow us on Twitter @TheWeeklyReader
The Ivy is a proud sponsor of The Weekly Reader. All titles discussed on this show are available at The Ivy Bookshop, located in Mount Washington at Falls Road and Lake Avenue. More information at theivybookshop.com or call 410-377-2966. The right book is waiting.