Top Stories: Deadly Calif. Fires; Damages Ordered In Fukushima Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wildfires Rage In California Wine Country, Leaving At Least 10 Dead.

-- Texas Tech Student Held In Shooting Death Of Campus Police Officer.

-- Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Players Cannot Disrespect Flag.

-- Japanese Court Orders Payments To Plaintiffs Over Fukushima Disaster.

-- Football Legend Y.A. Tittle Dies At 90.

And here are more early headlines:

No New Waiver Of Shipping Rule For Storm Damaged Puerto Rico. (CBS)

Liberians Picking Successor To President Johnson Sirleaf. (Bloomberg)

Catalonia President May Declare Independence From Spain. (CNN)

Two Killed In Gunfire At Kenyan College. (Reuters)

Dodgers, Astros Advance In Major League Baseball Playoffs. (SI.com)

Man In Shark Suit Warned Under Austrian Rule Banning Women's Face Coverings. (Sky News)

