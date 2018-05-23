Top Stories: Primary Results Analyzed; Baptist Seminary Leader Removed

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Primary Takeaways: Voters Send Parties Further Apart.
-- Head Of Southern Baptist Seminary Removed Over Remarks On Rape, Abuse Of Women.
-- Australian Archbishop 'Stands Aside' Following Conviction For Concealing Sex Abuse.
-- American Novelist Philip Roth, Author Of 'Portnoy's Complaint,' Dies At 85.
-- In Taiwan, Debate Over History And Censorship As WWII TV Drama Is Canceled.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Visit New York, Speak On MS-13 Gang. (WSHU)
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets. (Haaretz)
Vegas Casino Workers Win Right To Strike. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 Sherpas Killed On Everest; 5 Climbers Have Died This Season. (AFP)
Giant Worms Have Been Quietly Arriving In France. (Washington Post)