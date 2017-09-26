Top Stories: Puerto Rico Copes With Storm Damage; Equifax Chief Out

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- At A Gas Station With No Gas, Puerto Ricans Settle In For An Interminable Wait.
-- Equifax Chief Steps Down After Massive Data Breach.
-- Trump's Brand Is On The Line In Alabama Senate Race.
-- White House Reiterates Email Policy After News Of Officials Using Private Accounts.
-- Athletes On The Track And The Slopes Are Pulled Into Trump Controversy.
And here are more early headlines:
Federal Prosecutors To Charge 10 In Basketball Fraud Case. (ESPN)
Mexico Still Looks For Quake Victims, More Than 320 Dead. (Los Angeles Times)
3 Israelis Killed In West Bank Settlement; Palestinian Accused. (Bloomberg)
"Alternative Nobel" Awarded To 4 Rights Activists. (Deutsche Welle)
