Top Stories: Texas Chemical Fire At Flooded Plant; Mumbai Building Collapse

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chemical Fire Reported At Flooded Arkema Plant In Crosby, Texas.

-- Don't Fall Victim To Harvey Flood Scams.

-- At Least 12 Killed In Mumbai Building Collapse.

-- Frankfurt Orders 70,000 To Evacuate To Defuse WWII Bomb.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S., South Korea Use Show Of Force To Gain North Korea's Attention. (USA Today)

Calif. Deputy Killed In Shootout, 2 Officers Wounded. (Sacramento Bee)

Fire Destroys 10 Calif. Homes, Hundreds Threatened. (SFGate)

2 Dutch Suspects Remain Jailed In Tainted Eggs Case. (AP)

Thousands Of Rohingyas Still Fleeing To Bangladesh. (Reuters)

Bus Blast In Turkey Wounds At Least 8. (Hurriyet)

Macron To Release Changes To France Labor Laws. (Reuters)

