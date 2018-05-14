Top Stories: Trump Seeks Protection For Chinese Jobs; Primary Elections Tuesday

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- President Trump Puts 'America First' On Hold To Save Chinese Jobs.

-- At Least 10 Wounded In Suicide Attack On Police HQ In Indonesia.

-- AirAsia CEO Says 'Sorry' For Endorsing Malaysia's Ousted Prime Minister.

-- How To Spot The Signs Of A Coming Blue Wave.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Embassy To Open In Jerusalem; Palestinians Protest. (BBC)

U.N. Warns Gaza Running Low On Fuel. (AP)

At Least 17 Fissures Open From Hawaiian Volcano. (USGS)

Forecasters Watching Possible Tropical Disturbance In Gulf. (NHC)

Dozens Dead In New Indian Dust Storms. (BBC)

Jury Selection Continues In Missouri Gov.'s Trial. (KSMU)

