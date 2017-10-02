Trump On Las Vegas Shooting: 'An Act Of Pure Evil'

Updated at 11:04 a.m. ET

President Trump solemnly addressed the nation Monday morning about Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas, saying Americans are "joining together in sadness, shock and grief."

In brief remarks from the White House Diplomatic Reception room, Trump called the shooting, in which police say more than 50 concert-goers were killed and over 400 were wounded, "an act of pure evil." He said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, and ordered flags flown at half-staff.

Trump praised first responders, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, for their courageous efforts. He said the speed with which they reacted to the shooting was "miraculous and prevented further loss of life."

Trump had been briefed earlier in the morning on the country music festival attack and tweeted, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

The president's schedule had called for him to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday in light of the hurricane damage there, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that is still the plan.

