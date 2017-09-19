Vignarajah launches campaign for governor, making promises

Krishanti Vignarajah formally launched her campaign for governor on Tuesday after announcing her intent to run online last month.

Speaking in front of her childhood home in Woodlawn, in Baltimore County, the former aide to First Lady Michelle Obama described how her parents fled war in Sri Lanka when she was 9 months old. But the opportunities afforded her family are not as readily available today, she said, blaming Gov. Larry Hogan.

“Whether it is maintaining our climate change and Paris commitments, or preserving the Affordable Care Act, or addressing police reform in Baltimore, or defending funding for the NIH, NSF, Fort Dietrich or the Chesapeake Bay, or protecting Muslim rights, gay rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, workers’ rights, Dreamers’ rights when they are under siege,” she said, “what we hear from Annapolis is silence.”

She made several big promises. She promised to create 250,000 new private-sector jobs in four years, primarily in biotechnology, cybersecurity and information technology. She also promised universal access to high-speed internet, rush-hour commute times cut in half, and the top-ranked public schools in the country.

Vignarajah is one of seven gubernatorial candidates competing in next year’s Democratic primary.