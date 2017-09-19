 Vignarajah launches campaign for governor, making promises | WYPR

Vignarajah launches campaign for governor, making promises

By 38 minutes ago

Krishanti Vignarajah launches her campaign for governor as her husband and 3-month-old daughter look on.
Credit Rachel Baye

Krishanti Vignarajah formally launched her campaign for governor on Tuesday after announcing her intent to run online last month.

Speaking in front of her childhood home in Woodlawn, in Baltimore County, the former aide to First Lady Michelle Obama described how her parents fled war in Sri Lanka when she was 9 months old. But the opportunities afforded her family are not as readily available today, she said, blaming Gov. Larry Hogan.

“Whether it is maintaining our climate change and Paris commitments, or preserving the Affordable Care Act, or addressing police reform in Baltimore, or defending funding for the NIH, NSF, Fort Dietrich or the Chesapeake Bay, or protecting Muslim rights, gay rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, workers’ rights, Dreamers’ rights when they are under siege,” she said, “what we hear from Annapolis is silence.”

She made several big promises. She promised to create 250,000 new private-sector jobs in four years, primarily in biotechnology, cybersecurity and information technology. She also promised universal access to high-speed internet, rush-hour commute times cut in half, and the top-ranked public schools in the country.

Vignarajah is one of seven gubernatorial candidates competing in next year’s Democratic primary. 

Tags: 
Krishanti Vignarajah
2018
Governor's race
Gov. Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
State Politics
Maryland Elections

Related Content

Madaleno enters race for governor

By Jul 17, 2017
Rachel Baye

State Sen. Richard Madaleno formally announced on Monday that he is running for governor in next year’s election.

The Montgomery County Democrat enters an already crowded field of Democrats vying to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. 

Kamenetz announces campaign for governor

By Sep 18, 2017
Rachel Baye

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced that he is running for governor in a speech in front of the Baltimore County government offices in Towson Monday morning.

Kamenetz has been expected to make the announcement for months.

Former NAACP leader announces run for governor

By May 31, 2017
Rachel Baye

Former NAACP President and CEO Ben Jealous has formally announced his plans to run for governor next year.

The 44-year-old Democrat and California native made the announcement Wednesday morning at a rally outside his cousin’s West Baltimore flower shop. His 24-minute speech highlighted his ties to Baltimore and a family legacy of civil rights activism, including his mother’s efforts to desegregate Western High School as a young teen.