Recommendations
Ojai Viognier, Roll Ranch vyd, Ventura County '14
Pretty good viognier that touches the bases, good with food
Quality: **
Price: $20-$40
Cambria Viognier, Tepusquet Vyd. Santa Maria Valley '15
Textbook California viognier, very good complexity, VALUE
Quality: ** 1/2
Price: Less than $20
McManis Viognier, California '15
For the price, this really brings a lot, good not great but a VALUE
Quality: **
Price: Less than $20
Cline Viognier, North Coast '16
SUPER VALUE: rich, balanced, quality, over-delivers
Quality: ***
Price: Less than $20