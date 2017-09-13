Click on the image for the wine list.

Recommendations

Ojai Viognier, Roll Ranch vyd, Ventura County '14

Pretty good viognier that touches the bases, good with food

Quality: **

Price: $20-$40

Cambria Viognier, Tepusquet Vyd. Santa Maria Valley '15

Textbook California viognier, very good complexity, VALUE

Quality: ** 1/2

Price: Less than $20

McManis Viognier, California '15

For the price, this really brings a lot, good not great but a VALUE

Quality: **

Price: Less than $20

Cline Viognier, North Coast '16

SUPER VALUE: rich, balanced, quality, over-delivers

Quality: ***

Price: Less than $20