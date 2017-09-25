Warehouse fire calls 100 firefighters to Curtis Bay

A warehouse fire at 1026 East Patapsco Avenue in Curtis Bay this morning sent smoke billowing into the sky at South Baltimore. The fire was less than a mile from where a chemical plant released an acid cloud last week.

The textile recycling warehouse owned by Whitehouse and Shapiro was full of donated toys, clothing, and packing supplies.

Fire Chief Roman Clarke said at least 100 firefighters were called to the scene. He spoke mid-morning while they worked

“We’re making good progress," says Clarke. "We do have a collapse of the roof of the building itself and a partial collapse within the rear of the building.”

Firefighters worked for several hours to put out the four-alarm fire. Clarke said the fire did not present any immediate danger to area residents.

“There is nothing hazardous in this area so basically, we’ve done air monitoring," says Clarke. "There is nothing hazardous in the smoke that is pillaring through the skies.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said there have been no injuries.