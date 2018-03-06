'We Have Reached A Deal': West Virginia Teacher Strike Set To End

The West Virginia teachers union and the state's governor say they have reached a deal to end a strike that has left classrooms in the state shuttered for more than a week. Both the West Virginia Education Association and Gov. Jim Justice tweeted Tuesday they had agreed to a 5 percent raise for state employees across the board.

Still, the deal is not inked yet: State lawmakers need to authorize the spending, though they have signaled they will. Despite a snag in the Legislature over the weekend that delayed a resolution to the strike, which NPR's Amy Held explained Sunday, it appears that this time lawmakers are on their way to passing the agreement.

Both Justice and the WVEA celebrated the deal even before members of the state's House and Senate convened a conference committee to discuss it.

"I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered. Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well," Justice tweeted. "All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school."

"WE WON!" the union exclaimed just minutes later in a tweet of its own, and it posted a Facebook video of teachers erupting in cheers in the Capitol. The demonstrators gathered there shouted chants of "Sign it! Sign it!" as Justice waded into the crowd.

"There's no question they're going to sign it. I'm going to sign it!" he told them. "Everybody here needs to know, from the absolute get-go, I am an educator. I believe in your purpose. I believe in you, and I love our kids."

As Dave Mistich of West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports, GOP state senators had been skeptical of the salary hikes "after Justice's office announced last week that he had increased revenue estimates for the upcoming fiscal year by $58 million."

The Republican majority in the state Senate did not want to use any of that revenue toward the raises — and it appears they still won't. Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair announced after the conference committee hearing that lawmakers will be funding the raises through "very deep" cuts to the state's budget, including entitlement programs and tourism, according to the West Virginia Gazette-Mail.

"There's going to be some pain," Blair said, as the local paper reports.

Lawmakers are expected to suspend parliamentary rules to expedite the agreement's progress through the Legislature, in order to get it passed and placed in front of the governor for his signature Tuesday.

The teacher walkout began Feb. 22, and during its nine-day span has affected an estimated 277,000 students and 35,000 school employees.

