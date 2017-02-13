What Would Scott Pruitt's Confirmation Mean for Maryland?

Each year Strong City Baltimore’s Adult Learning Center helps 600 students improve their English skills or prep for the GED. For residents who have immigrated to the city, English fluency can open career avenues and help them adjust to their new home. Regina Boyce, who oversees the Center, says peer support creates a sense of community among the students. We hear about the classes offered at the Adult Learning Center from Boyce and from Jiseon Yu, a South Korean immigrant who graduated from the program and now serves as a volunteer.

Strong City Baltimore and The Stoop Storytelling Series will present "Live and Learn: The Immigrant Experience," a fundraiser to benefit the Adult Learning Center. The event is February 17th at the University of Baltimore Student Center. Information here.