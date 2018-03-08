When Stroke Sufferers Are Children

One in nine Marylanders depends on food stamps; half are children or senior citizens. The Trump administration is proposing deep cuts in food stamps, now called SNAP, for “supplemental nutrition assistance.” We ask chief external affairs officer Meg Kimmel and president and CEO Carmen del Guercio of Maryland Food Bank about the likely impact if SNAP benefits shrink or become harder to qualify for. As that national debate heats up, farmers are calling for Maryland’s governor to put money into doubling the power of food stamps spent at farmers markets. Founder and executive director of the Maryland Farmers Market Association Amy Crone is leading that drive. We also hear from Sarah Steel, who uses SNAP to feed her family of four.

Read the Atlantic's explanation of the Trump administration's proposed bill here.

Find information about the SNAP program for Maryland Farmers Markets here.