The Wines of Languedoc

Languedoc is in the southwestern region of France. Al and Hugh say the quality of wines from this area is increasing. Click on the image for the recommendations.
The Wine List
Saint Hillaire Blanquet de Limoux '15
The original sparkling wine, still over-delivers for a low price
Quality: **
Price: Less than $20
Domaine des Deux Anes, Fontanilles '1
Cairgnan, Syrah, Grenache, spicy lively red, perfect with grilled meats
Quality: **
Price: Less than $20
Ermitage de Pic Saint Loup '13
Syrah, grenache, mourvedre, very Cotes de Rhone-like
Quality: **
Price: Less than $20
Chateau Massiac, Minervois '13
Excellent VALUE for a dense, flavorful, powerful southern red
Quality: **1/2
Price: Less than $20