The Wines of Languedoc

Credit david mcspadden/flickr

Languedoc is in the southwestern region of France. Al and Hugh say the quality of wines from this area is increasing. Click on the image for the recommendations. 

The Wine List

Saint Hillaire Blanquet de Limoux '15  

The original sparkling wine, still over-delivers for a low price

Quality: **

Price: Less than $20

Domaine des Deux Anes, Fontanilles '1 

Cairgnan, Syrah, Grenache, spicy lively red, perfect with grilled meats

Quality: **

Price: Less than $20

Ermitage de Pic Saint Loup '13  

Syrah, grenache, mourvedre, very Cotes de Rhone-like

Quality: **

Price: Less than $20

Chateau Massiac, Minervois '13  

Excellent VALUE for a dense, flavorful, powerful southern red

Quality: **1/2

Price: Less than $20

