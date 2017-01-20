 Already? The race for Baltimore County Executive | WYPR

Already? The race for Baltimore County Executive

By 1 hour ago

Joel McCord and John Lee, of the WYPR News team, examine the early start in the race for Baltimore County Executive and for funds to run the campaigns.

WYPR News
Inside Maryland Politics
Baltimore County Executive
Vicki Almond
jim brochin
John Olszewski Jr.

