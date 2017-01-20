 Antigone in Ferguson Comes to Baltimore | WYPR
Antigone in Ferguson Comes to Baltimore

By & Andrea Appleton 30 minutes ago
Paul Giamatti
On Saturday, actors Paul Giamatti and Sonja Sohn are among those who will perform a free staged reading of Sophocles’ "Antigone" at Coppin State, linked to a community conversation about the tension between police and communities of color. Bryan Doerries​, artistic director of Outside the Wire, the social-impact theater company producing the show, says the classics still have something profound to say to us. "When audiences that have experienced trauma and loss and death see their own experiences reflected in an ancient story," he says, "even though those stories are called tragedies, they produce a sensation in the audience of relief." And Paul Giamatti tells us what he values about this kind of theater. 

The Injuries of the Small-Muscle Athlete

By & Jan 19, 2017
Small-muscle athletes. In the medical field, that’s the term for musicians. Musicians are prone to a range of injuries. It’s a pitfall of the profession. But unlike their large-muscle counterparts, musicians don’t get much pro-active attention when it comes to pain. As Dr. Raymond Wittstadt, attending hand surgeon at the Curtis National Hand Center at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital puts it, “I mean even at the high school level, most sports teams will have a trainer on the sidelines. There’s nobody in the wings of the BSO saying we practiced too long today, or we repeated that passage too many times.”

Wittstadt has held a monthly musicians’ clinic at the center for more than 15 years. He joins us along with Dr. Scott Brown, chief of the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and LifeBridge Health. For the past decade he has taught a class at the Peabody Institute on injury prevention for musicians.

The Battle Over Involuntary Psychiatric Care

By & Jan 18, 2017

Following mass shootings in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Newtown, Connecticut, some have called for making it easier to force people into mental health treatment. But can involuntary treatment do more harm than good? Psychiatrists Dr. Dinah Miller and Dr. Annette Hanson have written "Committed: The Battle Over Involuntary Psychiatric Care". We discuss when committing someone makes sense and what alternatives should be explored.

John Cleese

By & Jan 17, 2017

The Minister of Silly Walks is coming to Baltimore. Well, he’s not actually the minister, he’s just an hilariously officious bureaucrat. John Cleese, of Monty Python, of "Fawlty Towers," of the movie “A Fish Called Wanda” and much, much more will be in Baltimore Tuesday for the Baltimore Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University. He joins us by phone. 