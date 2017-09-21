Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Her Novel Purple Hibiscus

Nigerian author and essayist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Tom for the hour. Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus is this year's One Maryland, One Book selection. Sponsored by Maryland Humanities, students and literature lovers across the state are reading and discussing the book.

Chimamanda is the author of two other novels: Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah, which is being made into a film. She published a short story collection in 2009 called The Thing Around Your Neck, and a TED Talk she gave in 2012 was published as a book, called We Should All be Feminists. Her latest book was published last spring, it’s called Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in 15 Suggestions.

Chimamanda will appear at the Baltimore Book Festival on Sunday, September 24, at 2pm. This event will be held in the Book Festival’s main Literary Salon. Chimamanda will also discuss Purple Hibiscus at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick on Monday (9/25) at 7pm, and again at Gaithersburg High School at 7pm Tuesday (9/26). Registration is closed for the Gaithersburg event, but there is still room available in Prince Frederick. Click here for details.