Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Her Novel Purple Hibiscus (Re-air)

*This program originally aired on September 21, 2017.

Nigerian author and essayist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Tom for the hour. Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus is this year's One Maryland One Book selection. Sponsored by Maryland Humanities, students and literature lovers across the state are reading and discussing the book.

Chimamanda is the author of two other novels: Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah, which is being made into a film. She published a short story collection in 2009 called The Thing Around Your Neck, and her 2012 TED Talk was published as a book, called We Should All be Feminists. Her latest book is Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in 15 Suggestions.