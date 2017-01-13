Baltimore, Justice Department Reach Consent Decree

The city of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice just signed a document that could drastically re-shape how the city’s police do their work. The long-awaited consent decree agreement grows out of a scathing review of police activities by the Justice Department. The Department’s 14-month investigation decried years of what it called discriminatory and unconstitutional policing that disproportionately affects African-Americans.

We get the perspective of a pastor and a policy expert who've been following the process closely: Reverend S. Todd Yeary of Douglas Memorial Community Church and Tara Huffman, Director of the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Program at the Open Society Institute in Baltimore.