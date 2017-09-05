Baltimore's business owner affected by DACA retraction

Baltimore’s business owners will be hit hard by the Trump Administration’s recent blow to immigration policy that will deport tens of thousands of young immigrants.

David Rosario is the owner of a StateFarm Agency in East Baltimore’s Highlandtown neighborhood. Eight of Rosario’s sixteen employees are recipients of DACA. They will all be unemployed under new immigration policies.

"This government is telling me, in one quick swoop, we are going to take away half of your team," says Rosario.

Rosario says overall his business will lose tens of thousands of dollars. He hired these DACA workers roughly three years ago for their eagerness to work and their bilingual skills

"In my office I’ve spent countless months training my team, licensing my team, sending them to school," says Rosario.

Mayor Catherine Pugh today said in a statement that she was disappointed in the decision made by the administration and urges Congress to quickly pass legislation with a permanent solution.