The Battle Over Involuntary Psychiatric Care

Following mass shootings in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Newtown, Connecticut, some have called for making it easier to force people into mental health treatment. But can involuntary treatment do more harm than good? Psychiatrists Dr. Dinah Miller and Dr. Annette Hanson have written "Committed: The Battle Over Involuntary Psychiatric Care". We discuss when committing someone makes sense and what alternatives should be explored.

This month Maryland's health department proposed regulations for involuntary outpatient treatment. You can read them here.

