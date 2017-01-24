Bioethics With Dr. Jeffrey Kahn: A Question of Assisted Suicide

Some people call it “assisted suicide.” Others prefer the terms “death with dignity,” or “the right to die.” Whatever the label, nearly 20 percent of Americans now live in places where it’s legal. Washington, DC is one of those places. Should Maryland be?

Today, Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, joins host Tom Hall in the studio to discuss the dilemmas that dying patients, their families, and doctors face.

Tom and Dr. Kahn also consider Chimeras. In Greek mythology, Chimeras were monstrous creatures composed from the parts of two different animals. Today’s chimeras are part human, part animal, and they are being created in scientific labs.

They could be used to help cure some human diseases. But at what cost? And, when it comes to adding human cells to animals or vice versa, how much is too much? Every medical or scientific advancement comes with a slew of sometimes complex ethical dilemmas. Here on Midday, we wrestle with the ethical questions that researchers and policy makers – and the rest of us – face during Dr. Kahn’s regular visits to our studio. Can ethicists help us frame the questions we need to ask when we are confronted with new research possibilities, or new advances in science and technology? We think so.

