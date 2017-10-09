Burrowing into Books for Kids

Ever wonder what your favorite authors wrote as kids? Author and creative-writing teacher Elissa Brent Weissman has collected their early writings in a new book titled, "Our Story Begins: Your Favorite Authors and Illustrators Share Fun, Inspiring, and Occasionally Ridiculous Things They Wrote and Drew as Kids".

Weissman and several other local authors, will discuss their new books on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Barnes & Nobel in Ellicott City.

This Thursday at 4 pm, Gordon Korman, author of the Swindle series, Schooled, Ungifted, and the Everest series, will be speaking at The Children's Bookstore in Roland Park.

Then, Jamie Watson, collection development coordinator for the Baltimore County Public Library, shares her picks of forgotten favorites for readers young and old.

Book recommendations:

"Richard Scarry’s Cars and Trucks and Things that Go" by Richard Scary

"The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats

"A Light in the Attic" by Shel Silverstein

"Goosebumps" series by RL Stine

"The Babysitter’s Club" series by Ann L. Martin

"Garfield" series by Jim Davis

"Ramona the Pest" by Beverly Cleary

"A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L’Engle

"James and the Giant Peach" by Roald Dahl