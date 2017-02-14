A Chesapeake Valentine

In honor of Valentine’s Day WYPR’s news department skipped the usual politics and mayhem to introduce you to William and Bessie Hudnall, who have been married for 79 years. They’ve lived in Baltimore and New York, but spent most of their lives—he’s 102, she’ll be 98 next month—near the Chesapeake Bay in Northumberland County, Virginia.

Pamela D’Angelo, of Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative, went to visit them in the tiny village of Ophelia and let them tell their story. It starts with a Valentine’s Day card.