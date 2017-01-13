Consent Decree Update; What Ya Got Cookin': Chesapeake Cuisine

We began with an update on the consent decree with WYPR Metro Reporter Kenny Burns. Yesterday, Baltimore City and the Department of Justice signed the agreement to reform the Baltimore Police Department, we’ll find out what it says and what it will mean going forward.



Then we check in with our local foodies for What Ya Got Cookin. We’ll dive into the cuisine of the Chesapeake with Chef John Shields, author and owner of Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art. John is also the host of Coastal Cooking and Chesapeake Bay Cooking on Maryland Public Television. The Baltimore dining duo Kathy and Neal Patterson also join the conversation. They are the authors of a new book Maryland's Chesapeake: How the Bay and Its Bounty Shaped a Cuisine.

Plus, your favorite seafood inspired recipes and food traditions.

Crispy Rockfish Tacos with Lime-Jicama Slaw and Avocado Cream

Serves 4

Lime Jicama Slaw (recipe follows)

1 pound rockfish filet

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Oil for frying

16 fresh corn tortillas

Avocado Cream (recipe follows)

Salsa Fresca (recipe follows)

Julienned radish – to garnish

Lime wedges – to garnish

Prepare the Lime Jicama Slaw and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Cut the rockfish filets into 1 ½-inch chunks. In a bowl mix the flour and the seasonings and blend well. In a large skillet, pour oil to the depth of 1 ½-inches and heat until quite hot. Dust the rockfish pieces in the flour and shake off excess. In batches, fry the fish until golden brown, and cooked through, turning once. Remove the pieces of fish with a slotted utensil and allow to drain on paper towels. Keep warm.

While cooking fish, heat a dry (not oiled) cast iron skillet and warm the tortillas for about 30 seconds on each side. Wrap tortillas in a damp towel and keep warm while heating the rest of the tortillas.

To assemble the tacos, place a spoonful of slaw in the center of each tortilla, followed by several pieces of fish, and a dollop of Avocado Cream. Garnish with a teaspoon of salsa, and julienned radish. Serve lime wedges on the side.

Lime-Jicama Slaw

1 cup shredded cabbage

½ cup shredded or julienned jicama

¼ cup chopped green onion

¼ cup julienned carrots

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of 2 limes

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving

Avocado Cream

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pit removed

½ cup sour cream

½ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

Juice of ½ lime

Pinch of ground cumin

Salt to taste

Place avocados in a bowl and mash well. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Salsa Fresca

3 large ripe tomatoes, cored, seeded and diced

½ red onion, finely diced

1 Serrano chili, seeded and minced

1 Jalapeno chili, seeded and minced

Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

