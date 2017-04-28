 Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan | WYPR
Gil Sandler's Baltimore Stories

Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan

In 1938, Baltimoreans crowded Dundalk ave. and welcomed the American hero and aviator, Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan. Baltimore Mayor, Howard W. Jackson, staged the event to promote the city and, in particular, Baltimore's hot steamed crabs.

