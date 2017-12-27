FBI rejects takeover of Suiter investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation rejected the Baltimore Police Department’s request to take over the investigation of the shooting death of Homicide Detective Sean Suiter. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says the department will go back to square one of the investigation.

Davis read the letter from the FBI Assistant Director, Stephan Richardson at a news conference today.

“The FBI in conjunction with the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office will continue to assist and support the on-going investigation being conducted by the Baltimore Police Department," wrote Richardson.

The FBI said they will continue to provide information to the department from the bureau, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Davis says the FBI rejected the case because Suiter’s death was no linked to an FBI investigation.

“If a witness in a federal case were suspected to have been killed or harmed pursuant to his involvement as a federal witness our detectives here know the FBI would have taken that case in a heartbeat," wrote Richardson.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the letter does not bring the investigation back to square one, but does help rule out that it was connected to a pending FBI investigation.

The FBI wrote that they will maintain their 25 thousand dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest.