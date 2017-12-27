 FBI rejects takeover of Suiter investigation | WYPR

FBI rejects takeover of Suiter investigation

By 3 hours ago

The funeral procession of Baltimore City Homicide Detective Sean Suiter.
Credit Dominique Maria Bonessi

The Federal Bureau of Investigation rejected the Baltimore Police Department’s request to take over the investigation of the shooting death of Homicide Detective Sean Suiter. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says the department will go back to square one of the investigation.

Davis read the letter from the FBI Assistant Director, Stephan Richardson at a news conference today.

“The FBI in conjunction with the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office will continue to assist and support the on-going investigation being conducted by the Baltimore Police Department," wrote Richardson.

The FBI said they will continue to provide information to the department from the bureau, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Davis says the FBI rejected the case because Suiter’s death was no linked to an FBI investigation.

“If a witness in a federal case were suspected to have been killed or harmed pursuant to his involvement as a federal witness our detectives here know the FBI would have taken that case in a heartbeat," wrote Richardson.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the letter does not bring the investigation back to square one, but does help rule out that it was connected to a pending FBI investigation.

The FBI wrote that they will maintain their 25 thousand dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Tags: 
Baltimore City Police Department
FBI
Mayor Catherine Pugh
Baltimore City
Police Commissioner Kevin Davis
Det. Sean Suiter

Related Content

Police tape gone, autopsy done - Baltimore Police have new evidence in detective's murder

By Nov 21, 2017
Mary Rose Madden

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says officers have come up with new evidence in the shooting death of Detective Sean Suiter.

"Based on the results of the autopsy yesterday...we have recovered additional evidence from the crime scene," Davis told reporters. He wouldn't say what that evidence was, but stressed that investigators went back to the vacant lot in the 900 block of Bennett Place, where Suiter was shot, and made progress.

Det. Suiter remembered as a hero at funeral

By Nov 29, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Thousands of people gathered in Mount Pleasant Church Wednesday for the funeral of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot two weeks ago in Harlem Park.

Christmas garland and wreaths hung from the church balconies and large bouquets lined the edge of the pulpit where Mayor Catherine Pugh, Governor Larry Hogan, and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis spoke of Suiter’s calm demeanor and heroic choices.