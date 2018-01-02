Alex Long, an Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellow, talks about his “McElderry Youth Redemption Boxing Program” where kids learn to meditate, have fun, and blow off steam. He believes the discipline of boxing teaches much more than physical skill.
Gaining Self-Discipline From Boxing
By Sheilah Kast & Melissa Gerr • 56 minutes ago
Alex Long, an Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellow, talks about his “McElderry Youth Redemption Boxing Program” where kids learn to meditate, have fun, and blow off steam. He believes the discipline of boxing teaches much more than physical skill.