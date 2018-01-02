 Gaining Self-Discipline From Boxing | WYPR
On The Record

Gaining Self-Discipline From Boxing

56 minutes ago

Alex Long, an Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellow, talks about his “McElderry Youth Redemption Boxing Program” where kids learn to meditate, have fun, and blow off steam. He believes the discipline of boxing teaches much more than physical skill.

