Good "Peasant Wines" from Languedoc-Roussillon

Languedoc-Roussillon is a major wine region in southern France. Al and Hugh give their picks for some good rustic wines from this area.

Ch. La Dournie "Etienne" St. Chinian '12 *1/2

(Very rustic peasant wine, good with roast game)

Ch. Haut-Gléon Corbieres '12 **1/2

(Balances rusticity with elegance, syrah in the fore)

Ch. de La Condamine Corbieres '14 **1/2

(Benefits from 50% grenache, great nose, warm mouth-filling wine)

Ch. Mignan, Minervois '14 *** $ MAJOR VALUE

(A very elegant concentrated red with touches of cognac)