The governor and the President

Six days ago, Americans elected Donald Trump to be the 45th president of the United States. Almost immediately after the election results were in, anti-Trump protests and rallies sprung up in cities across the country including here in Baltimore. People are taking to social media to express their dissent, using hashtags like #NotMyPresident. Despite calls for unity from President Obama, Sec. Hillary Clinton and the President-elect himself, it doesn’t seem likely that the anti-Trump sentiments will dissipate anytime soon.
So, how do the more than 64 million Americans who did NOT vote for Trump, come together, and reconcile their moral and ethical stances given Donald Trump’s consistently offensive rhetoric over the last 18 months?