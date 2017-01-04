 The governor and the President | WYPR

The governor and the President

By 1 hour ago

Fraser Smith and Andy Green, of the Baltimore Sun's editorial board, talk about how Gov. Larry Hogan reacts to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Tags: 
WYPR News
WYPR Features
Inside Maryland Politics
Gov. Larry Hogan
Donald Trump

