"Gun Show" Artist David Hess and UMBC Curator Kathy O'Dell

We speak with the artist and curator behind a provocative exhibition at UMBC in Catonsville. It’s called Gun Show. David Hess is the artist, and Dr. Kathy O’Dell is the curator who's put together this thought-provoking installation, which examines the ubiquity of guns in American culture, and what that signifies about our values as a nation.

The installation is at UMBC’s Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture in Catonsville, and will be showing there until October 14th. Kathy O’Dell will lead a gallery talk next Friday, October 6th and the following Wednesday, October 11th; both talks will begin at noon. For more information click on the link below.

https://my.umbc.edu/groups/arts/events/52851

