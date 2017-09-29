 "Gun Show" Artist David Hess and UMBC Curator Kathy O'Dell | WYPR
"Gun Show" Artist David Hess and UMBC Curator Kathy O'Dell

Welding a David Hess gun - from the Gunshow video.
Credit photo courtesy hessgunshow.com

We speak with the artist and curator behind a provocative exhibition at UMBC in Catonsville.  It’s called Gun ShowDavid Hess is the artist, and Dr. Kathy O’Dell is the curator who's put together this thought-provoking installation, which examines the ubiquity of guns in American culture, and what that signifies about our values as a nation.   

The installation is at UMBC’s Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture in Catonsville, and will be showing  there until October 14th.  Kathy O’Dell will lead a gallery talk next Friday, October 6th and the following Wednesday, October  11th; both talks will begin at noon.  For more information click on the link below.  

https://my.umbc.edu/groups/arts/events/52851

