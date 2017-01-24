A Harrowing Story of Opioid Withdrawal

On Saturday, actors Paul Giamatti and Sonja Sohn are among those who will perform a free staged reading of Sophocles’ "Antigone" at Coppin State, linked to a community conversation about the tension between police and communities of color. Bryan Doerries​, artistic director of Outside the Wire, the social-impact theater company producing the show, says the classics still have something profound to say to us. "When audiences that have experienced trauma and loss and death see their own experiences reflected in an ancient story," he says, "even though those stories are called tragedies, they produce a sensation in the audience of relief." And Paul Giamatti tells us what he values about this kind of theater.