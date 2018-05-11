Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: Heart Disease, Opioids, Synthetic Weed Warnings

Before beginning today's Healthwatch conversation with Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, Tom talks with WYPR reporter Mary Rose Madden about the news that Baltimore Police Commissioner Daryl DeSousa has been charged by federal prosecutors with not filing tax returns for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015. DeSousa has admitted to the facts filed in Federal Court yesterday, and he’s apologized.

Following today's Midday broadcast, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced she has suspended Mr. DeSousa with pay until the matter is "resolved." In the meantime, the police chief position will be filled by Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle, a former top-ranking Drug Enforcement Administration official tapped by De Sousa in March to oversee strategic and support services for the City.

____

As Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is laid to rest this afternoon, we’ll begin today with a conversation about heart disease. Mr. Kamenetz’s sudden passing has left a lot of people wondering, “How can a man, who was only 60 years old, not overweight, a healthy eater, and a person who exercised regularly, die of a heart attack?”

Dr. Leana Wen, the Health Commissioner of Baltimore City reminds us of what we can do to prevent heart disease. She joins Tom on this edition of the Midday Healthwatch, our regular conversations with Dr. Wen about important public health issues affecting the well-being of all Baltimorians.

We’ll also have an update on the status of a lawsuit against the Trump administration, and its proposal to cripple efforts to reduce teen pregnancy. Plus, the health dangers of synthetic cannabis. And your calls and emails.

This segment was live-streamed on WYPR's Facebook page, and you can view the video here.