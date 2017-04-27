Household Savings and Retirement

Here are some facts supplied by the Motley Fool that may help you to determine how well you are doing in terms of saving for retirement. First, the average retirement savings for an American family is in the neighborhood of ninety six thousand dollars – this according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute. However, for households close to retirement age, the average level of savings is in the range of one hundred and sixty four thousand dollars, and this statistic does not include assets that could potentially be sold like a home.

