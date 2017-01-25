How to Eat Seafood Sustainably

Research suggests that the human appetite for seafood could decimate the world’s fisheries in three decades if we don’t change our ways. What can consumers do to be part of the solution? We hear from TJ Tate, director of the National Aquarium’s Sustainable Seafood Program, about fish you can buy with a clear conscience. Then Beth Lowell of the nonprofit conservation group Oceana joins us to talk about seafood fraud; she shares tips for getting the fish you think you’re getting. For example: “Buy as close to the whole fish as possible. The more processing that’s happened to a piece of fish--like the skin, the fins, the heads all removed--the better opportunity for seafood fraud to happen.”