Indigenous People and the Legacy of Christopher Columbus

In 14 hundred 92, Columbus Sailed the Ocean Blue: for generations, children have been taught this simple poem that lauds a divisive historical figure. Today, a conversation about the legacy of Christopher Columbus, and whether or not it’s appropriate to celebrate that legacy with statues, street names, and a federal holiday.

Most jurisdictions in the United States celebrate Columbus’ so called discovery of the Americas when he landed in what is now the Bahamas on the 2nd Monday in October. But in Los Angeles, that won’t be the case much longer. LA County will begin celebrating Indigenous People’s Day in 2019. South Dakota has celebrated “Native American Day” since 1989. Here in Baltimore, what is considered the oldest monument to Columbus, on Harford Road, has been vandalized, and there are calls for other Columbus statues, in places like Druid Hill Park, to be removed.

While many enjoyed the Columbus Day Parade in Little Italy yesterday, celebrating the explorer’s courage and determination, others point to his role in establishing the trans-Atlantic slave trade and atrocities committed against native peoples who were already living in the lands he “discovered.”

We are joined in studio by Councilman Brandon Scott who represents the 2nd District on the Baltimore City Council; Dr. Marc A. DeSimone, chairman of the Board of Governors for the Italian America Civic Club of Maryland; and the co founder of Force, an organization that aims to Upset Rape Culture and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Rebecca Nagle.

Joining us via telephone is Anton Treuer, professor at Bemidji State University and author of several books including Everything You Wanted To Know about Indians But Were Afraid to Ask.