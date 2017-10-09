Indigenous Peoples Day; Rethinking The Legacy of Christopher Columbus

Today, a conversation about the legacy of Christopher Columbus. Is it appropriate to celebrate the Italian explorers legacy with statues, street names, and a federal holiday?

While many enjoyed the Columbus Day Parade in Little Italy yesterday which celebrates the explorer’s courage and determination, others point to atrocities committed against native people who were already living in the lands he so-called discovered; and Columbus' role in establishing the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Most jurisdictions in the United States celebrate Columbus’ so called discovery of the Americas when he landed in what is now the Bahamas on the second Monday in October. But in Los Angeles, that won’t be the case much longer. LA County voted to begin celebrating Indigenous People’s Day in 2019. South Dakota began celebrating “Native American Day” in 1989. In Baltimore, a Columbus monument that's considered to be the oldest in the country was vandalized. There are calls for other Columbus statues, in places like Druid Hill Park, to be removed.

Tom is joined in studio by Councilman Brandon Scott who represents the 2nd District on the Baltimore City Council. Last year Councilman Scott sponsored a bill that proposed changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples and Italian American Day, that bill failed by a narrow margin.

Rebecca Nagle is an activist, community organizer, artist and citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She's also the co-director of the No Boundaries Coalition.

Dr. Marc A. De Simone is the Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Italian America Civic Club of Maryland.

Dr. Anton Treuer is a Professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and the former executive director of Bemidji State's American Indian Resource Center. He’s the author of several books including Everything You Wanted To Know about Indians But Were Afraid to Ask.

On Monday, September 9 at 7:00pm the Baltimore American Indian Center and Native American Lifelines will host an event to discuss changing Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day here in Baltimore. The event is being held at the Baltimore American Indian Center on South Broadway.