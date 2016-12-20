Josh Fidler on the importance of acknowledging white privilege.

Fidler is a respected member of the Maryland business community. He is Co-Chairman of Chesapeake Realty Partners, a diversified real estate development business, and Founding Partner of Boulder Ventures, a venture capital fund active in the Mid-Atlantic and Colorado.

He serves on the Board of Johns Hopkins Medicine, is Vice Chair of The Baltimore Community Foundation, a Director of First Mariner Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore, and an officer of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.

Fidler has also held leadership positions in numerous other community organizations. He received his law degree from New York University School of Law and his BA from Brown University.