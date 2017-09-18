 Kamenetz announces campaign for governor | WYPR

Kamenetz announces campaign for governor

By 18 minutes ago

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz stands with his family as he announces his campaign for governor.
Credit Rachel Baye

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced that he is running for governor in a speech in front of the Baltimore County government offices in Towson Monday morning.

Kamenetz has been expected to make the announcement for months.

He spent much of his 15-minute speech tying Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to President Donald Trump and attacking Hogan for not confronting the Trump administration on issues such as immigration enforcement.

“I am the best Democrat in this race to take on Larry Hogan and take back our state from the likes of Donald Trump, Paul Ryan and Jeff Sessions,” he said, referring to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The two-term county executive touted his record on education, crime and economic development. He recalled executive orders he signed protecting immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

Kamenetz is the seventh Democrat to announce his campaign to unseat Hogan next year. His challenge will be to stand out in the Democratic primary on June 26.

Tags: 
State Politics
Governor's race
2018
WYPR News
Kevin Kamenetz

Related Content

Madaleno enters race for governor

By Jul 17, 2017
Rachel Baye

State Sen. Richard Madaleno formally announced on Monday that he is running for governor in next year’s election.

The Montgomery County Democrat enters an already crowded field of Democrats vying to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. 

Former NAACP leader announces run for governor

By May 31, 2017
Rachel Baye

Former NAACP President and CEO Ben Jealous has formally announced his plans to run for governor next year.

The 44-year-old Democrat and California native made the announcement Wednesday morning at a rally outside his cousin’s West Baltimore flower shop. His 24-minute speech highlighted his ties to Baltimore and a family legacy of civil rights activism, including his mother’s efforts to desegregate Western High School as a young teen.

Baltimore County key as Kamenetz plots run for governor

By May 4, 2017
Baltimore County

Here is one of the things you get to do when you are county executive: show up at groundbreakings for new schools.

That’s what Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz did Wednesday at the site of the new Lansdowne Elementary. And it gave him a chance to tout his plan to spend $1.3 billion on 16 new schools, as well as 19 school additions and renovations.