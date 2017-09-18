Kamenetz announces campaign for governor

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced that he is running for governor in a speech in front of the Baltimore County government offices in Towson Monday morning.

Kamenetz has been expected to make the announcement for months.

He spent much of his 15-minute speech tying Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to President Donald Trump and attacking Hogan for not confronting the Trump administration on issues such as immigration enforcement.

“I am the best Democrat in this race to take on Larry Hogan and take back our state from the likes of Donald Trump, Paul Ryan and Jeff Sessions,” he said, referring to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The two-term county executive touted his record on education, crime and economic development. He recalled executive orders he signed protecting immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

Kamenetz is the seventh Democrat to announce his campaign to unseat Hogan next year. His challenge will be to stand out in the Democratic primary on June 26.