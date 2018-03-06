Kellyanne Conway Violated Federal Ethics Rules, Watchdog Agency Says

A federal ethics agency has ruled that one of President Trump's closest White House aides twice broke the law separating government from politics.

Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager in 2016, advocated for Republican Roy Moore in Alabama's recent Senate election during live television interviews broadcast from the White House lawn.

The Office of Special Counsel found Conway violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from using their office for partisan politics.

OSC is an independent federal ethics agency that has no relationship with Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.

In two interviews on the Alabama race, one with Fox News and one with CNN, Conway spoke in front of the White House using her official title, counselor to the president, while repeatedly attacking the Democratic candidate, Doug Jones.

"Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don't be fooled. He will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime. Weak on borders. He's strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners," said Conway in a Nov. 20 appearance on Fox & Friends.

Jones won the election and now represents Alabama in the Senate.

"While the Hatch Act allows federal employees to express their views about candidates and political issues as private citizens, it restricts employees from using their official government positions for partisan political purposes, including by trying to influence partisan elections," the agency's report says. "Ms. Conway's statements during the Fox & Friends and New Day interviews impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election for U.S. Senate."

The agency says Conway never responded to its inquiries and says that it has submitted its report to the present for "appropriate disciplinary action." Because Conway is a high-ranking presidential appointee, it's up to Trump to decide what action is appropriate.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was reprimanded by OSC last year for retweeting Trump's endorsement of a South Carolina congressional candidate from her personal account. White House social media director Dan Scavino was also reprimanded for using a White House Twitter account to call for the ouster of a Republican member of Congress.

Conway also came under scrutiny for endorsing the fashion line of the president's daughter Ivanka Trump during an interview.

