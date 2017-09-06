The Kids Count Report: Tracking Child Welfare in America

It's back-to-school time for many of our nation's young people, and today we are taking a look at the status of children in our state and across the country. The 2017 Kids Count Data Book, a new report from the Annie E Casey Foundation, ranks all 50 states by measures of health, education, economic well-being and more. As more than 16 million American children currently live in poverty, our panel considers how to best meet the challenges that this most vulnerable segment of our population faces. What is the impact on academic performance? How have social policies contributed to the current predicament? Where does Maryland stand in the rankings; and how these obstacles can be overcome through effective policies and social services?

Tom is joined in the studio by Patrick McCarthy, president and CEO of the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation; Becky Wagner, executive director of the Baltimore-based Advocates for Children & Youth, the Maryland partner for the Casey Foundation’s Kids Count project; and Dr. Camika Royal, assistant professor of Urban Education at Loyola University Maryland and co-director of Loyola’s Center for Innovation in Urban Education.