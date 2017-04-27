 Lawyers in the Library | WYPR

Lawyers in the Library

By & Melissa Gerr 3 hours ago

Credit Maryland Legal Aid

Lawyers in the Library, a partnership between Maryland Legal Aid and the Enoch Pratt Free Library, grew out of the unrest in Baltimore City after Freddie Gray died from injuries received in police custody. ‘Lawyers in the Library’ gives convenient access to free legal advice right in the neighborhood.  Amy Petkovsek directs the Community Lawyering Initiative at Maryland Legal Aid and her client Shannon Powell, along with Melanie Townsend Diggs, manager of the Pennsylvania Avenue Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, talk about the genesis of the free legal assistance program and the difference its made it more than one thousand people's lives. To volunteer or find more information about Lawyers in the Library, visit Maryland Legal Aid or visit Enoch Pratt Free Library calendar.

